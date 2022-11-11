Janhvi Kapoor Re-enacts Deepika Padukone's Scene From ‘Om Shanti Om’, Says ‘Yeh Shanti Kuch Alag Lag Rahi Hain’

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on her social media. Now, in her recent Instagram post, she is seen recreating a scene from the Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, ‘Om Shanti Om’. She is also seen speaking Deepika's lines as she stands under a chandelier in a silver gown. She re-enacts the film's scene with her friend.

Sharing the funny video, Janhvi captioned it as, "Yeh shanti kuch alag lag rahi hain (this Shanti is looking quite different)." In the video, Janhvi says, "Isi jhoomar ke neeche, isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash (Shanti's dead body will be found under this chandelier)," before the camera moves to capture her friend lying on the floor. They both end up laughing at her dialogue delivery.

One of her fans reacted, "Ye shanti nahi... Shantilal hai (this is not Shanti but Shantilal),” while another pointed out, "Jaag uthi Shanti (Shanti has woken up)."

Janhvi was last seen in ‘Mili’, in which she featured as a restaurant worker, who is accidentally locked up in a freezer. After the survival thriller, the actress will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Bawaal’.

She also revealed that Varun has advised her to take up 'more commercial and massy films'. She told PTI, "I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side in me which I didn't know existed." Janhvi also opened up on working with ‘Dangal’ fame director, "Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world's wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person. And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more." The film is scheduled to release in April next year.

Janhvi would also feature in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao.