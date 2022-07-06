Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Inner 'Friends' Character Janice

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' co-star Varun Dhawan shared a video of the actress channelling her inner 'Friends' character Janice.

Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram story, where Kapoor is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler.



Dhawan captioned the video, "@janhvikapoor Aka Janice".

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story Instagram/@varundvn

'Bawaal' is a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari.



On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sriram Raghavan's 'Ekkis'. His 'Bawaal' co-star Kapoor will be seen in films like 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao and 'Good Luck Jerry'.

[With Inputs From IANS]