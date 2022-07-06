Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Inner 'Friends' Character Janice

The upcoming film 'Bawaal' directed by Nitesh Tiwari featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will release on April 7, 2023.

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 4:52 pm

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' co-star Varun Dhawan shared a video of the actress channelling her inner 'Friends' character Janice.

Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram story, where Kapoor is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler.

Dhawan captioned the video, "@janhvikapoor Aka Janice".

'Bawaal' is a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sriram Raghavan's 'Ekkis'. His 'Bawaal' co-star Kapoor will be seen in films like 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao and 'Good Luck Jerry'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

