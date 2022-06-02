Jada Pinkett Smith Wants Chris Rock And Will Smith To Reconcile

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith spoke briefly about how her husband and actor Will Smith stormed the stage at the Oscars 2022 and slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about her.

Before Wednesday's episode of 'Red Table Talk' about alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith talked about this issue, according to a report by Pinkvilla. “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever,” she added.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that is, keep figuring out this thing called life together,” she added. “Thank you for listening,” she concluded.

Will Smith had already publicly apologised to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but this is the first time Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out about the incident. Meanwhile, he issued a lengthy statement in which he apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars and stated that he would bear all consequences for his conduct.

Smith has now been banned from attending any Academy-related events for 10 years. In response to the punishment, Smith said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”