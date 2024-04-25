Is Konkona Sen Sharma Dating 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Co-Star Amol Parashar? Ranvir Shorey's Comment Fuels Rumours

One of the most gifted actresses in the industry is undoubtedly Konkona Sen Sharma. With a string of iconic roles to her credit, fans deeply admire her versatile performances. Following her separation from ex-husband-actor Ranvir Shorey, the couple finalized their divorce in 2020.
But now, it appears that the actress has made a revelation in her personal life and might be seeing someone new. There’s speculation that the ‘Wake up Sid’ actress is in a relationship with actor Amol Parashar. And this came to light after her ex-husband Ranvir commented on a post on X.
Rumours about the two started to do the rounds when they worked on the 2020 film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.’ Their captivating on-screen chemistry sparked speculation that they were more than just friends. Now, it seems these rumours might just be holding weight.
A parody account, Dr. Nimo Yadav Commentary, renowned for making fun of politicians and public figures, shared a picture on its X handle. The image depicted Amol’s Instagram story discussing a political event.
In his tweet, the account wrote, “Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar.” In response to this, the actor wrote, “I agree”. Now whether the comment was hinted at the ‘best decision’ part or the relationship confirmation is yet to be determined, but it is enough to spark dating rumours.
Take a look here:
While some section of netizens has started to wonder about when their romance started to brew, another part of social media was against it. One advised the parody account, “That’s someone’s personal life. Don’t get into it buddy.” While, one more said, “If Someone’s Political Ideology is different that doesn’t mean you can mock on their personal choices.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Konkana Sen Sharma was last seen in ‘Killer Soup.’ Apart from this, she also took on directorial duties with ‘Lust Stories 2.’ Next, she will be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino.’ Meanwhile, Amol Parashar rose to fame with ‘Sardar Udham,’ and was last seen in ’36 Farmhouse.’