Interpol Performs A Free Concert In Front Of A Packed Crowd Of 1,60,000 People In Mexico City – View Pics

Witness history as Interpol rocks a free concert at Mexico City's Zócalo, uniting over 160,000 fans. Experience the grandeur of their largest show ever through some stunning visuals.

Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
Interpol celebrated the biggest performance of its career with a free gig at Mexico City’s Zócalo, where the band drew over 160,000 spectators, according to municipal officials.

Paul Banks described it as the most special night and a great honour to sing at a historic landmark for a country with whom they have had a very strong relationship for the past two decades. The band, which also includes guitarist Daniel Kessler and drummer Sam Fogarino, who is recuperating from surgery and was covered by Chris Broome, has visited the nation around 20 times. Paul Banks lived and studied in Mexico when he was seventeen.

Interpol joins the roster of worldwide luminaries who have played at the Zócalo, including Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Rosalía, Café Tacvba, Vicente Fernández, and others.

The free gig went on to become one of the most popular shows for the band. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:

1. Interpol Performs

Interpol Performs A Free Concert
Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
American rock band Interpol performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

2. Paul Banks

Interpol Performs A Free Concert
Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
Paul Banks, lead singer of the American rock band Interpol, performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

3. Free Concert At The Zocalo

Interpol Performs A Free Concert
Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
American rock band Interpol performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

4. Zocalo In Mexico City

Interpol Performs A Free Concert
Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
American rock band Interpol performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

5. Daniel Kessler

Interpol Performs A Free Concert
Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
Daniel Kessler, guitarist of the American rock band Interpol, performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

6. American Rock Band Interpol

Interpol Performs A Free Concert
Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
American rock band Interpol performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

7. Paul Banks

Interpol Performs A Free Concert
Interpol Performs A Free Concert Photo: Ginnette Riquelme
Paul Banks, lead singer of the American rock band Interpol, performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.

