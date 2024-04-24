Interpol Performs A Free Concert In Front Of A Packed Crowd Of 1,60,000 People In Mexico City – View Pics

Interpol celebrated the biggest performance of its career with a free gig at Mexico City’s Zócalo, where the band drew over 160,000 spectators, according to municipal officials.
Paul Banks described it as the most special night and a great honour to sing at a historic landmark for a country with whom they have had a very strong relationship for the past two decades. The band, which also includes guitarist Daniel Kessler and drummer Sam Fogarino, who is recuperating from surgery and was covered by Chris Broome, has visited the nation around 20 times. Paul Banks lived and studied in Mexico when he was seventeen.
Interpol joins the roster of worldwide luminaries who have played at the Zócalo, including Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Rosalía, Café Tacvba, Vicente Fernández, and others.
The free gig went on to become one of the most popular shows for the band. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
1. Interpol Performs
American rock band Interpol performs during a free concert at the Zocalo in Mexico City.
2. Paul Banks
3. Free Concert At The Zocalo
4. Zocalo In Mexico City
5. Daniel Kessler
6. American Rock Band Interpol
7. Paul Banks
