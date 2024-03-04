Art & Entertainment

'Indian Idol 14' Winner Vaibhav Gupta Reveals His Aspirations To Do Playback Singing For Bollywood Actors

Vaibhav Gupta emerged as the winner of the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol 14.' Alongside acknowledging the fact that he won the show, he knows that this will change the course of his life.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
X
Vaibhav Gupta Photo: X
info_icon

Singer Vaibhav Gupta emerged as the winner of the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ on Sunday, March 3. In addition to taking home the winning trophy, Vaibhav also received a huge cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Post his victory in the finale, Vaibhav chatted with Indian Express and shed light on how he perceives this win as a responsibility.

Expressing his joy at being declared the victor, Gupta remarked, “I feel good to call myself the winner of ‘Indian Idol 14.’ People have loved me a lot. Dreams are coming true, this is just the start. God willing, I wish to enter Bollywood now. With the love and appreciation I was getting, I was hopeful that I could win this. Especially, when Mahesh Bhatt whistled for me, I loved that moment. I keep playing it in my head.”

When asked about what he would do with the large sum of money, he said that he would make a “dream studio.” Alongside acknowledging the fact that he won the show, which has made him “more focused,” he knows that this will change the course of his life. Well-aware of his huge fan-base, he will strive to give his fans even better performances and music in the future.

The singer, hailing from Kanpur, went on to disclose the Bollywood stars for whom he envisions doing playback singing. “I want to do playback singing for Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh now. I will try my best that this happens someday,” he exclaimed.

Giving his take on the music scene today, he wishes to bring back live music. Calling it a “very good era of music,” he just wants to “present a new wave in it.”

Throughout the 14th season of the show, Vaibhav Gupta managed to captivate judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumar Sanu with his soulful performances. Even at the grand finale, he garnered cheers and support from everyone.

Tags

Indian Idol 14

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement