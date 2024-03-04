'Indian Idol 14' Winner Vaibhav Gupta Reveals His Aspirations To Do Playback Singing For Bollywood Actors

Singer Vaibhav Gupta emerged as the winner of the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ on Sunday, March 3. In addition to taking home the winning trophy, Vaibhav also received a huge cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Post his victory in the finale, Vaibhav chatted with Indian Express and shed light on how he perceives this win as a responsibility.
Expressing his joy at being declared the victor, Gupta remarked, “I feel good to call myself the winner of ‘Indian Idol 14.’ People have loved me a lot. Dreams are coming true, this is just the start. God willing, I wish to enter Bollywood now. With the love and appreciation I was getting, I was hopeful that I could win this. Especially, when Mahesh Bhatt whistled for me, I loved that moment. I keep playing it in my head.”
When asked about what he would do with the large sum of money, he said that he would make a “dream studio.” Alongside acknowledging the fact that he won the show, which has made him “more focused,” he knows that this will change the course of his life. Well-aware of his huge fan-base, he will strive to give his fans even better performances and music in the future.
The singer, hailing from Kanpur, went on to disclose the Bollywood stars for whom he envisions doing playback singing. “I want to do playback singing for Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh now. I will try my best that this happens someday,” he exclaimed.
Giving his take on the music scene today, he wishes to bring back live music. Calling it a “very good era of music,” he just wants to “present a new wave in it.”
Throughout the 14th season of the show, Vaibhav Gupta managed to captivate judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Kumar Sanu with his soulful performances. Even at the grand finale, he garnered cheers and support from everyone.