Indian Art Designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai Remembered At 96th Academy Awards 'In Memoriam'

Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated "Lagaan" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", was among the film personalities who were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 96th Academy Awards.