Cannes Film Festival will run from May 17 to May 25 this year and India will be the official ‘Country of Honour’. Interestingly, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and Cannes Festival will mark its 75th anniversary as well. This will be the first time that the festival will have an official country of honour but the tradition will continue with a new country every year.

For India, the title means that the opening night of Marche Du Films will celebrate India, its cinema and culture. The mega night will also see performances from Indian band and folk music. The cuisine that will be served on the opening night will also be Indian and French.

India is also the Country of Honour at Cannes Next which means five new start-ups will be given an opportunity to pitch to the industry. Ten professionals will be participating on the Animation Day networking.

According to India Today, India also has an opportunity to pitch five movies for ‘Goes to Cannes Section’. The films are as follows:

‘Baghjan’ by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia

‘Bailadila’ by Shailendra Sahu

‘Ek Jagah Apni’ by Ektara Collective

‘Follower’ by Harshad Nalawade

‘Shivamma’ by Jai Shankar

Actor R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will also have its world premiere at the festival. The Palais des Festival premiere will be during the prime time slot of 9pm on May 19 for celebrating India as the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film Market. The movie is based on Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, former ISRO aerospace engineer.

Talking about the same Madhavan said, “I’m in a daze! I just started by wanting to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan and I’m unable to believe all that’s happening. With God’s grace, we’ve waited long and I’m grateful and thrilled to watch all good things happening for the film. As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe & all I hope is to make India proud!"