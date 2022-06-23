Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja And Yuvan Shankar Raja To Make Music For Naga Chaitanya's Next Film

Actor Naga Chaitanya has signed on to star in the film 'NC22' which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Ilaiyaraaja And Yuvan Shankar Raja To Make Music For Naga Chaitanya's Next Film
Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 4:17 pm

After the success of 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', Naga Chaitanya has signed on to star in a film that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. The filmmakers shared a few pieces of information about the film on social media on Thursday.

According to the team's most recent release, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja are on board for 'NC22' (working title). The duo will compose music for the upcoming movie, as per the announcement.

On Thursday morning, Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, and Siva Karthikeyan attended an official launch event for this film that the producers had organised in Hyderabad.

Another development from the 'NC22' team on Thursday is that 'Uppena' actress Krithi Shetty, who worked with Chaitanya in 'Bangarraju' will reunite with the actor once more for this film.

Prabhu will direct this movie and production will shortly get underway.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Watch: Ilaiyaraaja Gives An Indian Twist To Netflix's ‘Stranger Things’ Theme Song

AR Rahman And Ilaiyaraaja Finally Come Together To Compose Music

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ilaiyaraaja Yuvan Shankar Raaja Upcoming Film Telugu Film Tamil Film Naga Chaitanya Music Venkat Prabhu Ilaiyaraaja Yuvan Shankar Raja Naga Chaitanya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study