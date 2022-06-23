Ilaiyaraaja And Yuvan Shankar Raja To Make Music For Naga Chaitanya's Next Film

After the success of 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', Naga Chaitanya has signed on to star in a film that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. The filmmakers shared a few pieces of information about the film on social media on Thursday.

According to the team's most recent release, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja are on board for 'NC22' (working title). The duo will compose music for the upcoming movie, as per the announcement.



On Thursday morning, Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, and Siva Karthikeyan attended an official launch event for this film that the producers had organised in Hyderabad.



Another development from the 'NC22' team on Thursday is that 'Uppena' actress Krithi Shetty, who worked with Chaitanya in 'Bangarraju' will reunite with the actor once more for this film.



Prabhu will direct this movie and production will shortly get underway.

[With Inputs From IANS]