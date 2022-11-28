Monday, Nov 28, 2022
IFFI: Indian Film Personality Award Conferred On Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' award on concluding day of International Film festival of India (IFFI).

Chiranjeevi at IFFI
Chiranjeevi at IFFI Twitter

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:55 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' award on concluding day of International Film festival of India (IFFI).

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur had announced the award to the megastar during the opening of IFFI, on November 20. Thakur, on Monday, congratulated him on the occasion for contributing to films in the last four decades.

MoS I&B L. Murugan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present on the occasion.

Chiranjeevi, on the occasion, said that he wishes to thank IFFI and the government of India. "It's a great honor," he said.

He added that bonding of fans has remained with him though he spent one decade in politics. He said that his fans accepted him and gave lot of love after he came back to the film industry.

"I came to know the value of this (film industry) after I came back from politics. This is a corruptless profession. Please come in this industry (only) if you have talent," he urged youths.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films, primarily in the Telugu film industry. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors of Telugu cinema.

He captured the imagination of the masses with his performance in 'Initlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya' in 1982. He is admired for his zestful dance performances and fight sequences brimming with power. His influence has claimed him the title of a 'Megastar'.

In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

