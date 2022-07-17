Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'

The teaser trailer of ‘Maharani’ Season 2 was released on July 16 and it has gotten fans excited.

Maharani S2
Maharani S2 YouTube

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 1:34 pm

The teaser of the second season of the streaming political drama series 'Maharani' was unveiled on Saturday. 

The series, which stars Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi as the titular character and Sohum Shah in a pivotal role, is inspired by what happened in Bihar in the late 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav, upon his arrest on corruption charges, made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

Qureshi plays the chief minister, and Shah, her husband. Shah took to his social media to share the teaser. He wrote in the caption: "Jail ke taale tootenge, Bheema Bharti chhootenge! @iamhumaq hum apni satta phirse lene aa rahe hain, tayyaar ho jaayein #MaharaniS2 @subkapoor."

Drenched in the sepia tone, the teaser shows Shah's character of Bheema Bharti rallying the assembled crowd as he pledges vengeance on his wife -- the titular character played by Qureshi. The teaser ends with Qureshi's character looking into the camera with a deathly stare as she indirectly gestures to Bheema to hush up.

The makers will soon announce the date of the upcoming season, which is set to drop on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

[With Inputs from IANS]

