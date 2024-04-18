Art & Entertainment

Huma Qureshi Recalls Her Father's Sacrifices: 'Used To Argue With Him For His Time'

Actress Huma Qureshi took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced about her father Saleem Qureshi, sharing how he used to work on every occasion as he was in the restaurant business, adding that she used to argue for his time.

Huma is the 'Madness ki Malkin' in the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

The show's 'Mushaira Special' episode will feature poet and actor, Shailesh Lodha, alongside comedy virtuosos Gaurav More, Srishty Rode, and Sugandha Mishra.

Shailesh will read heartfelt poems highlighting the remarkable affection between a father and daughter.

Huma said: "When you (Shailesh) were presenting this soulful poem about the bond that a father-daughter share, I actually missed my father. I remember him working on every occasion or festival, as he was in the restaurant business, and holidays ensured a turnout. As a child, I used to argue with him that he couldn't spend time with us."

"But now I realise that the amount of time he didn't spend with us was so important because who I am today is because of him and his sacrifices. I got very emotional when I heard your poetry," added Huma.

'Madness Machayenge' airs at 9.30 p.m. on Sony.

