Hrithik Roshan Seen Holding Hands With Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Sultan Azad

On Friday, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan dined with actor-musician Saba Azad. The two were seen outside a café in Mumbai. Roshan grabbed Azad's hand as the photographers pursued them as they made their way to their car, and she concealed her face with her hair.

Roshan is seen with a chequered shirt over a white T-shirt in a video provided by a paparazzi on his Instagram account. Azad wore loose blue pants and a yellow shirt to keep things casual and comfy.

As the clip came out, many fans of the actor were curious about their relationship. An Instagram user commented on the video stating, “New friend ya new couple..!?!🙄🤔”. Another wrote, “Are they dating?” A few also gushed over how Hrithik offered his hand to Saba as they walked out of the restaurant. “He is kind cute they way he give her hand😚” they wrote.

Roshan's dating rumours made the rounds last week after they were photographed on a dinner date in Mumbai.

Azad made her cinematic debut in 2008 with 'Dil Kabaddi.' She subsequently played the lead in 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' in 2011. She also participated in a chapter of the Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq' last year. Azad's was most recently seen in the online series 'Rocket Boys' which was released on SonyLiv. She is also a member of the indie music group Madboy Mink with Imaad Shah, son of veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah.

which released Roshan has a couple of projects lined up, including a Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' and Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.