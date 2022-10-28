Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner 'Fighter' To Release On January 25, 2024

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming aerial actioner 'Fighter' to release on India's 75th Republic Day weekend.

‘Fighter’
‘Fighter’ Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 1:39 pm

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming aerial actioner 'Fighter' to release on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024. 

'Fighter' will see Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role.

Turning producer with 'Fighter', Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India's biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

The film, paying a tribute to India's armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend. It's also the first time Hrithik Roshan shares screen space with Deepika Padukone.

With Producer and Viacom18 Studio's COO Ajit Andhare vision of bringing an international scale action film to Indian cinema. Shot across the world, it promises state of the art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Fighter 75th Republic Day Aerial Actioner Fighter Republic Day Bollywood
