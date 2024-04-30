Art & Entertainment

How Seerat Kapoor Copes With Daily Grind Of Soaps: 'I Walk On Sets In Between Takes'

Seerat Kapoor, who portrays Mannat in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', shared that the daily grind of daily soaps puts a strain on their health, due to the lack of time for regular exercise.

The actress said that working around the clock can sometimes take a toll on an actor’s health, but she believes that maintaining a positive attitude, following a healthy diet, and ensuring proper rest can mitigate these challenges.

Seerat said: "The daily grind of daily soaps does put a strain on our health, especially because we don’t get the time to exercise daily. And with the changing weather, we have to eat right, drink a lot of water, and take proper rest. I try to walk on the sets in between my takes just to keep my body in rhythm."

The actress believes that daily soaps are a blessing for any actor because they give them instant fame and make them a household name.

"I believe that for an actor, daily soaps are a blessing. Not only because of the regular income but also because of the things you learn during this time. The kind bonds you create and the kind relationship that you build with the audience are precious," added Seerat.

The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar as Subhaan and Yesha Rughani as Ibaadat.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

