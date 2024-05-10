Hollywood

Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe To Star In Biopic Of Everest Pioneer Tenzing Norgay

Hollywood stars Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe have been roped in to feature in the biopic of the legendary Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.

Advertisement

Instagram
Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hollywood stars Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe have been roped in to feature in the biopic of the legendary Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.

Norgay, who climbed Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary in 1953, was among the first men to reach the summit of the world's highest peak.

Hiddleston will portray Hillary, while Dafoe will portray the English expedition leader, Colonel John Hunt, reports Variety.com.

A search is currently underway to cast the lead role of Norgay.

'Tenzing' comes from acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Peedom ('Solo', 'Sherpa'), who has the exclusive rights to tell the Nepalese-Indian mountaineer’s story via his family and has a close relationship with the Sherpa community.

Advertisement

The project is written by Academy Award-nominated Luke Davies and produced by Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films, alongside Jennifer Peedom and Davies. The executive producers are Simon Gillis, David Michod, and Norbu Tenzing.

Peedom said: "I could not be more thrilled to bring Tenzing Norgay’s story to the screen. I've been working towards this film my whole career, and I'm incredibly grateful to Tenzing’s family for entrusting me with it. I am excited to work with See-Saw Films and our amazing cast to bring this story to life."

The director added that Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe are two of the most generous and talented actors in the business, so pairing them with our brilliant Himalayan cast is going to be electric.

Advertisement

"I have no doubt this film will resonate widely. We all have our own mountains to climb, and this film shows us what human beings are truly capable of," Peedom added.

Tibetan-born Norgay alongside New Zealand mountaineer Hillary, both outsiders on a British expedition, defied the odds to achieve what was considered impossible, reaching the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest.

In the film, after six previous attempts, Norgay risks everything for one final venture. He must navigate treacherous politics and perilous weather as he embarks on the most significant climb of his life.

Norbu Tenzing, son of Tenzing Norgay, added: “Jen is somebody who has earned the respect of our people, understands the community, and is deeply immersed in our culture. She’s a great human being and someone that we trust, and she has had a lifelong interest in the story of my father, Tenzing Norgay.”

“We are so excited to embark on this exhilarating ascent led by one of the most inspirational directors we’ve encountered, Jennifer Peedom,” said See-Saw’s Sherman and Canning.

Added producer Liz Watts: “This is an extraordinary story, fueled by Luke Davies’ incredibly powerful script. With Jen Peedom’s authentic and captivating direction and with our exceptionally talented cast, we can’t wait to bring Tenzing’s awe-inspiring story to audiences worldwide.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flight Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Downpour In Bengaluru
  2. India Fully Withdraws Soldiers From Maldives Ahead Of May 10 Deadline
  3. Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Results 2024 Released, Check Scores Now
  4. Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Tape' Row: Woman Forced To File False Report, Says NCW | Details Inside
  5. Diplomatic Win: Iran Releases 5 Indian Sailors On Israel-Linked Ship Seized In April
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana' Lands In Legal Trouble-Report
  2. Is Byeon Woo-seok Dating Model Jeon Ji-su? Here's What The 'Lovely Runner' Actor's Agency Has To Say
  3. After Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber Announce Pregnancy, Selena Gomez Shares Cryptic Photo With A Ring On Her Finger
  4. Aayush Sharma Breaks Silence On 'Bizarre' Divorce Rumours With Arpita Khan: I Was Just So Surprised
  5. 'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Operated More Than 10 Bank Accounts Before Disappearance: Reports
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  2. New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  3. Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Proves He's Far from Retirement with Comeback Win
  4. Olympiacos 2-0 Aston Villa (6-2 Agg): Villans Fall In Last Four As El Kaabi Strikes Again
  5. Bayer Leverkusen Reach Europa League Final, Stretch Unbeaten Run With Late Show
World News
  1. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  2. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  3. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  4. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
  5. China And US Resume Cooperation On Deportation As Chinese Immigrants Rush In From Southern Border
Latest Stories
  1. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  2. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  3. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  4. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  5. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  6. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Targets Modi Over ‘Drain Of Wealth’ From Indian Families To Crony Corporates