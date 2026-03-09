Timothée Chalamet Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

The comment that reignited the debate

The remark at the centre of the discussion emerged during a relaxed conversation between Chalamet and his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey at a Variety and CNN town hall. Reflecting on the kind of projects he hopes to pursue, Chalamet joked that he did not want to work in fields such as ballet or opera where artists were trying to “keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore”, before adding that he meant “all respect” to those communities.