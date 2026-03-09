Timothée Chalamet Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

Summary of this article
A resurfaced comment by Timothée Chalamet about ballet and opera has sparked debate online, slightly complicating the actor’s carefully polished image during the final stretch of awards season. The controversy comes at a moment when the Best Actor race already appears unpredictable, especially after Michael B. Jordan secured a surprise victory at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Sinners. While Oscar voting has already concluded, the shifting conversation around the contenders continues to shape public perception.
The comment that reignited the debate
The remark at the centre of the discussion emerged during a relaxed conversation between Chalamet and his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey at a Variety and CNN town hall. Reflecting on the kind of projects he hopes to pursue, Chalamet joked that he did not want to work in fields such as ballet or opera where artists were trying to “keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore”, before adding that he meant “all respect” to those communities.
At the time, the comment passed largely unnoticed. However, once the clip began circulating widely on social media, it struck a nerve among artists and performers who felt the remark dismissed art forms that continue to draw strong audiences.
Opera houses and ballet companies responded by pointing to sold-out performances and thriving cultural scenes, with some even inviting the actor to attend their productions.
Critics weigh in as awards season narrative shifts
The backlash has also fed into broader criticism surrounding Chalamet’s awards-season persona. Entertainment commentator Paula Froelich argued that the controversy reinforces frustrations some observers already had about the actor’s campaigning style this year.
Among those reacting publicly was Grammy Award-winning opera singer Isabelle Leonard, who wrote that she felt “shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow minded in his views about art”.
Meanwhile, Jordan’s SAG win has given the Best Actor race a fresh narrative twist. In an industry where momentum often shapes perception, even late-stage developments can shift how contenders are discussed in the lead-up to Hollywood’s biggest night.
The winners will be revealed when the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony takes place on 15 March 2026.