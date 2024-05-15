Hollywood

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2’ Teaser Review: Sauron Returns To Threaten The Middle Earth

The teaser trailer of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2’ is here. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video from August 29 onwards.

YouTube
A still from ‘‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After a fantastic reception of the first season, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is back with its second season. The first season ended in 2022 and fans were left yearning for more. The makers of this JRR Tolkien adaptation have released the teaser trailer for the second season. The video has already become the talk of the town and it has started trending on social media.

The teaser trailer of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2’ opens with a voice who talks about the ‘ancient and powerful’ evil that has returned to wreak havoc on the people. As the trailer progresses, it is shown how the people try to find out the cause of this evil power. With slithering snakes, bows, and arrows, the teaser trailer takes you into Tolkien’s world. The mystery is unveiled, finally, when Sauron (played by Charlie Vickers) is introduced to the audience.

Take a look at the teaser trailer of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2’.

The teaser trailer with its dark hues and colour themes perfectly set the tone of the second season. The show is expected to pick up from where it left off. While the show has immense potential, some parts definitely stick out like a sore thumb. For starters, the slithering snake-like humanoid figures are jarring to look at. Also, the wigs worn by all the characters are so evident that it is impossible to take the characters seriously. In the upcoming Season 2, the stakes are higher than ever. As friendships are tested and alliances crumble, the forces of good struggle to maintain unity in the face of mounting adversity. Elves, dwarves, orcs, men, wizards, and Harfoots find themselves challenged to preserve what matters most: their bonds with one another.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “In all honesty, I hope that in this universe, Sauron wins and destroys all of Middle Earth.” A second fan wrote, “My heart can't hold another scene with Galadriel riding a horse. Never let her near a horse, please.” A third fan commented, “My favorite part is when Sauron is researching spiders in the Amazon.”

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2’ will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 29 onwards.

