Friday, Sep 02, 2022
‘Lord Of The Rings’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Cuttputlli’ On Disney+ Hotstar – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputlli’ on Disney+ Hotstar to JRR Tolkien’s prequel to ‘Lord Of The Rings’ on Amazon Prime Video, here are some of the best releases to watch on OTT this week.

A Still From 'Lord Of The Rings - The Rings Of Power'
A Still From 'Lord Of The Rings - The Rings Of Power' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 3:21 pm

There are numerous releases across all OTT platforms this week. While some of them are originals, there are a few which have been previously released in theatres, and now re-releasing on OTT.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh come together for a murder mystery ‘Cuttputlli’ releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Netflix has the romcom, ‘Love In The Villa’ and the horror series, ‘Devil In Ohio’. Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Vikrant Rona’ releases on Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar in different languages. The Kannada film had been praised a lot for its VFX work when it was released in theatres before. Lastly, the magnum opus prequel to JRR Tolkien’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ is releasing on Amazon Prime Video. The show, titled ‘Lord Of The Rings – The Rings Of Power’ is set thousands of years before the storyline of ‘Lord Of The Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’.

Here's taking a look at the top 5 releases on OTT this week:

‘Cuttputlli’

Director: Ranjit Tiwari

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jitendra Rai, Sargun Mehta Dubey, Chandrachur Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Atul Sharma, Shahid Latief, Vinita Sharma, Asha Patel, Frina Mehta, Jai Patel, Sonal Simon, Sanjev Parma, Joshua Gill

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Story: A girl is found murdered in a gruesome manner in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. Akshay Kumar, who had spent his last seven years writing a movie script around serial killers, leaves hopes of becoming a film director and ends up landing a job in the police force. He figures out that the murder is not a single one and it has links to a previous murder and manages to establish a link between the cases. This leads him to realise that there could be a serial killer at work here. Soon, another couple of murders occur in the hills, one of which was a personal loss for Kumar. He becomes hell bent on wanting to solve the murders and finding out the serial killer. Will he be able to catch the killer before another girl gets butchered?

‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’

Series Creator: JD Payne, Patrick McKay

Cast: Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Morfydd Clark, Tyroe Muhafidin, Ian Blackburn, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Will Fletcher, Beau Cassidy, Ema Horvath, Robert Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Sophia Nomvete, Nazanin Boniadi, Megan Richards, Owain Arthur, Dylan Smith, Maxim Baldry, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Kip Chapman, Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Sara Zwangobani, Charles Edwards, Amelie Child Villiers

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Story: Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series is based on author JRR Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth. It begins during a time of relative peace and covers all the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men. These events take place over thousands of years in Tolkien’s original stories but are condensed for the series. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

‘Love In The Villa’

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Cast: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Laura Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Hélène Cardona, Peter Arpesella, Katie McGovern, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi, Stefano Skalkotos

Where To Watch: Netflix

Story: A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical British man.

‘Vikrant Rona’

Director: Anup Bhandari

Cast: Kiccha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neetha Ashok

Where To Watch: Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv

Story: Almost half a century ago, a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events which they attribute to the supernatural.

‘Devil In Ohio’

Director: John Fawcett, Steven A Adelson, Leslie Hope, Brad Anderson

Cast: Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Alisha Newton, Naomi Tan

Where To Watch: Netflix

Story: Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.

