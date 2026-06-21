Sam Levinson Justifies OnlyFans Portrayal In Euphoria

“She has a need to be validated by other people,” Sweeney told Vanity Fair in a June interview. “She doesn’t know how to love herself unless someone else loves her. So I understand how Sam got her to where she was in season 3. I think she was more excited by the idea of these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn’t small.”In June, Levinson clarified on The New York Times podcast, Popcast, that he initially thought about shooting the scenes minus the nudity - but Sweeney cut in and made her opinions clear on the matter. He recalled. “She ooked at me and she was like, ‘Are you kidding? I’m playing an OnlyFans model. You’re telling me you’re going to like, skirt around it?’ And I was like, yeah, OK, that’s a fair point.”