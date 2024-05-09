Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Surprises 'Heads Of State' Co-Star Idris Elba With A Special Gift After Wrapping Up Shoot - View Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba will be sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming American action comedy film, 'Heads of State.'

Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba Photo: X
As renowned actress Priyanka Chopra gears up for the release of her forthcoming film, ‘Heads of State,’ excitement brews among her fans all across the globe. Set in the realm of action comedy, the movie features Chopra alongside acclaimed actors Idris Elba and John Cena.

Following the completion of filming, Chopra delightedly surprised her co-star Idris Elba with a thoughtful gift, marking the conclusion of their collaboration on the project.

On May 8, the Golden Globe winning actor shared a glimpse of a special gift from the actress on his Instagram stories. The picture showcased a beautifully wrapped present in ivory and gold paper, alongside an envelope specifically addressed to him, which contained a handwritten note. Elba expressed his gratitude by tagging the ‘Dostana’ actress’ account with thank you emoticons. The gift has sparked curiosity among fans about its contents.

Idris Elbas story
Idris Elba's story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of his Instagram story, Chopra announced the shoot’s wrap with a beautiful montage video, which comprise of many behind-the-scenes footage of the actress of preparing for her role, filming, moments with her co-stars and crew along with a few appearances by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 

Announcing the wrap, she captioned the post, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

Following her work on ‘Heads of State,’ Priyanka Chopra is eagerly anticipating her next project, ‘The Bluff,’ which she is set to shoot for. Additionally, she has the second season of the hit web series ‘Citadel’ in the pipeline.

