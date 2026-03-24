Moana Live-Action Trailer Shows Dwayne Johnson As Maui With Catherine Laga’aia Leading The Adventure; Release Date Out

Moana live-action trailer out: Catherine Laga’aia is playing Moana, while Dwayne Johnson is reprising his role as the infamous demigod Maui.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Moana live-action trailer
Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson in Moana live-action trailer Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Disney’s live-action Moana trailer sees Dwayne Johnson as Maui with Catherine Laga’aia as Moana leading the island adventure.

  • Directed by Thomas Kail, the film will arrive in cinemas in July 2026.

  • The trailer shows Moana and Maui trying to save their island from evil.

Disney on Monday unveiled a new trailer for its live-action version of the Oscar-nominated animated film, Moana. It stars newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as demigod Maui.

The trailer features action, music, and stunning visuals, promising it to be a spectacular watch. Alongside the trailer, the release date has also been announced. It will arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2026.

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Moana trailer

The live-action Moana trailer gives us glimpses of the life of teenager Moana, who is chosen by the ocean to help restore peace and order to her island. Laga’aia has done justice to the original character, who was courageous, determined and full of spirit.

The trailer shows Moana's sea adventures. She meets Maui, who helps her in a mission to save her island. Moana's interactions with Maui will turn you nostalgic as it's so heartwarming.

About live-action Moana

The original animated film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, with music by Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa'i. Jared Bush has returned as co-writer alongside Dana Ledoux Miller for the live-action adaptation.

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The remake is directed by Thomas Kail, and produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Miranda.

Kail also has executive-produced the film alongside Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films.

Moana will have original songs by Miranda, Foa'i and Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina. 

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Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

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Moana cast

Alongside Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson, John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as Moana’s Gramma Tala round out the cast.

Moana live-action film release date

It is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2026, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the original animated version.

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