Hollywood

Joe Alwyn Looks Back On Taylor Swift Romance: We Had Decided To Keep Our Relationship Private

Actor Joe Alwyn has opened up about his romance with singer and former partner Taylor Swift after over a year of parting ways, saying they had mutually decided to keep some details of their relationship "private".

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Photo: X
The former couple split after six and a half years of dating. Swift is currently in a public relationship with American footballer Travis Kelce.

Alwyn said he is in a good place both professionally and personally. According to an insider, the actor has also moved on and was "dating and happy". "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.

"And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good," Alwyn told The Sunday Times in an interview.

Asked if he had listened to Swift's latest album "The Tortured Poets Department", allegedly inspired by their time together, Alwyn said coming to terms with a long and "fully committed" relationship was tough to navigate.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.

"That is a hard thing to navigate. In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about," he added.

The "Kinds of Kindness" actor said he has made peace with the "gap between what is known and what is said" about one's personal life in the media. "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.

"So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," Alwyn said.

