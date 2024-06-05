Hollywood

Gotham TV Awards 2024: Moments From The Red Carpet That You Shouldn’t Miss – View Pics

The Gotham TV Awards 2024 were held with much fanfare at Cipriani Broadway in New York. The who’s who of the film, television and streaming platforms were present for the awards night. Here’s taking a look at some of the moments from the red carpet.

Gotham TV Awards Photo: Evan Agostini
Here’s taking a look at some of the moments from the red carpet of the Gotham TV Awards:

1. Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig Photo: Evan Agostini
Kristen Wiig attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

2. Sarayu Blue

Sarayu Blue
Sarayu Blue Photo: Evan Agostini
Sarayu Blue attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

3. Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada Photo: Evan Agostini
Hiroyuki Sanada attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

4. Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning
Jessica Gunning Photo: Evan Agostini
Jessica Gunning attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

5. Riley Keough

Riley Keough
Riley Keough Photo: Evan Agostini
Riley Keough attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

6. Jaz Sinclair

Jaz Sinclair
Jaz Sinclair Photo: Evan Agostini
Jaz Sinclair attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

7. Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson Photo: Evan Agostini
Susan Kelechi Watson attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

8. Harriet Dyer

Harriet Dyer
Harriet Dyer Photo: Evan Agostini
Harriet Dyer attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

9. Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster
Joel Kim Booster Photo: Evan Agostini
Joel Kim Booster attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

10. Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville Photo: Evan Agostini
Lesley Manville attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

11. Stephanie March

Stephanie March
Stephanie March Photo: Evan Agostini
Stephanie March attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

12. Nava Mau

Nava Mau
Nava Mau Photo: Evan Agostini
Nava Mau attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

13. Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd Photo: Evan Agostini
Richard Gadd attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

14. Lulu Wang

Lulu Wang
Lulu Wang Photo: Evan Agostini
Lulu Wang attends the Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Broadway in New York.

