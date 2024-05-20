Hollywood

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley Starrer 'The Substance' Receives 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat received an 11-minute-long standing ovation after the premiere of her horror drama "The Substance" at the Cannes Film Festival.

Demi Moore at the Met Gala 2024
Demi Moore at the Met Gala 2024 Photo: Getty Images
Featuring Hollywood actors Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in lead roles, the movie received a warm reception from its audience.

Featuring Hollywood actors Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in lead roles, the movie received a warm reception from its audience.

"The Substance" has become the first project to receive such a long applause from the Cannes audience this year, who are known to reported Variety.

Cannes audiences are notorious for their extreme reaction to movies which can range from long-standing ovations to straight walkouts.

The story revolves around a middle aged actress (Moore) who decides to test a mysterious product which promises to bring out one's best version and that turns out to be a character that's played by Qualley.

In reviews, the film has been hailed for its feminist take on horror genre. The film also marked the debut for Moore and Fargeat at Cannes.

Moore, 61, who is known for films such as "Ghost", "Disclosure", "A Few Good Men" and "Margin Call", said she is "happy" but a "little exhausted" as the film's showcase was concluded.

"This is my first time to have a film premiere in Cannes. I’m so happy to be here. I’m a little exhausted — that was intense."

"It’s been a ride", said Fargeat, who has previously directed action thriller "Revenge" starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz in the lead.

Backed by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films, the film also stars Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer and Joseph Balderrama.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25.

