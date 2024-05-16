Hollywood

‘Bridgerton 3’: Nicola Coughlan Garners A Huge Round Of Applause At Premiere Of Latest Season Of The Netflix Show – View Pics

The first part of ‘Bridgerton’s 3rd season was released today on Netflix India, with Part Two following on June 13. Here are a few snaps from the premiere of the web series in New York.

‘Bridgerton’ Cast And Producers Photo: Andy Kropa
Chris Van Dusen created ‘Bridgerton’, a historical romance television series for Netflix. Based on Julia Quinn’s book series, this is Shondaland’s first written drama for Netflix. It focuses around an eponymous fictional family and takes place in the competitive world of Regency era London’s ton during the social season in the early 1800s, when young marriageable nobles and gentry are presented to society.

The first part of the 3rd season was released today on Netflix India, with Part Two following on June 13. The season has already started garnering some great reviews especially for the performance of Nicola Coughlan.

The cast and crew of the show recently came down together for a premiere of the show in New York. At the Alice Tully Hall, everyone was seen sporting their royal best as they walked in for the red-carpet event. Here are a few glimpses from the web series premiere:

1. Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Nicola Coughlan attends the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

2. Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Simone Ashley attends the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

3. Bessie Carter

Bessie Carter
Bessie Carter Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Bessie Carter attends the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

4. Jonathan Bailey And Luke Newton

Jonathan Bailey And Luke Newton
Jonathan Bailey And Luke Newton Photo: Andy Kropa
Actors Jonathan Bailey, left, and Luke Newton attend the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

5. Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly Photo: Andy Kropa
Singer Tori Kelly attends the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

6. Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton
Naturi Naughton Photo: Andy Kropa
Singer, songwriter and actor Naturi Naughton attends the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

7. Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd
Hannah Dodd Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Hannah Dodd attends the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

8. Luke Newton And Claudia Jessie

Luke Newton And Claudia Jessie
Luke Newton And Claudia Jessie Photo: Andy Kropa
Actors Luke Newton, left, and Claudia Jessie attend the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

9. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes Photo: Andy Kropa
Executive producer Shonda Rhimes attends the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

10. ‘Bridgerton’ Cast And Producers

‘Bridgerton’ Cast And Producers
‘Bridgerton’ Cast And Producers Photo: Andy Kropa
‘Bridgerton’ cast and producers pose at the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 global premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

