Hollywood

Adam Wingard Not Returning For 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire' Follow-Up

Filmmaker Adam Wingard won't be returning to direct the next entry in Legendary’s hit MonsterVerse movies.

Yahoo
Adam Wingard Photo: Yahoo
info_icon

Filmmaker Adam Wingard won't be returning to direct the next entry in Legendary’s hit MonsterVerse movies.

Wingard directed two installments of the franchise "Godzilla vs Kong" (2021) and "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire" (2024), which turned out to be humongous hits at the global box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker exited the franchise on amicable terms as the reason stemmed from timing issues. Insiders told the outlet that the door remains open for Wingard's return in future.

Legendary's Monsterverse franchise started with 2014's "Godzilla", which was followed by "Kong: Skull Island" in 2017 and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in 2019.

Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire" saw Godzilla and Kong uniting to stop a tyrannical leader and his frost-breathing monster from invading the Earth's surface.

The movie, which earned over USD 560 million worldwide, featured an ensemble cast of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New Covid Wave In Singapore: No Need For Panic, Assures TN Govt
  2. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
  3. Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In MP, Cops Suspect Chopped Body Found In Newtown Might Be His
  4. Onions Bring Tears To Nashik Farmers, Puts Candidates In A Soup
  5. Man Behind Metro Graffiti Targeting Kejriwal Arrested From Bareilly
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes Entries 'All We Imagine As Light' And 'Santosh' Find North American Buyers
  2. AR Rahman Reveals His Mother Thought His Oscar, Golden Globe Trophies Were Made Of Gold: She Wrapped It In A Towel
  3. 'Heeramandi': Jason Shah Calls Sharmin Segal Performance 'One-Tone', Says Alamzeb Had 'A Lot Of Scope'
  4. Actor Rohit Saraf: ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Is Not A Remake Or Sequel Of 'Ishq Vishk'
  5. Matthew Perry's Death Under Investigation In Connection With Ketamine Level Found In Actor's Blood
Sports News
  1. Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: England Coach Gareth Southgate Makes Massive Harry Kane Injury Revelation
  3. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  4. T20 World Cup: Ponting Backs Kohli, Says 'He's My First Pick' Despite Critics In India
  5. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Downs Gilmour To Reach Second Round
World News
  1. Rishi Sunak Ditches Plan To Scrap UK Graduate Visa Route For Foreign Students After Backlash: Report
  2. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
  3. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  4. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  5. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad