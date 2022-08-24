Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
HIT - The First Case' To Stream On Netflix From August 28

Rajkummar Rao-starrer "HIT - The First Case" will arrive on Netflix on August 28, the streamer announced Tuesday.

'HIT'
'HIT' Twitter

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 4:26 pm

Rajkummar Rao-starrer "HIT - The First Case" will arrive on Netflix on August 28, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The mystery thriller, a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, released in theatres on July 15.

Netflix shared the premiere date of "HIT" on its official Twitter page.

"The tense case of a highway, a lost car and a missing girl. HIT, The First Case is coming to Netflix on 28th August! #HITTheFirstCase," read the tweet.

"HIT", which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had helmed the original film, has also directed the Hindi adaptation.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

