Hina Khan Says Her ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ Character Is Torn Between Husband And Son

Actress Hina Khan, who has made her Punjabi cinema debut with the Gippy Grewal-starrer ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, has shared that her character in the film is torn between the dilemma of her husband and son.

Hina Khan
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
Hina plays the role of Gippy’s wife and the mother of Shinda Grewal in the film.

Sharing the thought process of her character in the film, the actress told IANS that children can be taught with love and respect by their parents, and the film focuses on the same message.

Elaborating on her role, Hina told IANS: "I play the character of Nikki, Shinda's mother, in the film. Nikki is always torn between the dilemma of her husband and son. She is of the thought process that children can be taught with love and respect by their parents. Her core belief of life is to give love and get it back."

The actress further mentioned that while the comedy element in the film is strong, the movie also sheds light on the relationship between parents and children, with a twist which is eventually brought in by Shinda (Gippy's son).

"While the film is definitely a laugh riot, it also gives out a very strong message to the audience. I am very happy to be a part of a film which highlights the importance of parents and children mutually respecting each other,” she added.

"Films are a medium to inspire and tell stories to connect with people's hearts. We have done just that in the movie. We wanted to make you guys laugh, but at the same time bring out a message which is most important in this day and age. It also highlights that parents should and can build a different relationship with their children," she added.

