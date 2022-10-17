Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hijab Protest: Urvashi Rautela 'Chops Off Hair' In Support Of Iranian Women

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who had compared herself to late Mahsa Amini, has now shared pictures of herself 'chopping off hair' in support of Iranian women protesting against Mahsa's death.

Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 2:50 pm

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who had compared herself to late Mahsa Amini, has now shared pictures of herself 'chopping off hair' in support of Iranian women protesting against Mahsa's death.

Urvashi took to Instgram and posted a note on Amini's death. She was seen sporting a blue kurta as she sat on the floor as a man cut off her hair with scissors. Her back was towards the camera.

Alongside the post, she wrote about the protests in Iran, feminism and the death of Ankita Bhandari, who was killed in Uttarakhand last month.

"Chopped my hair off! Cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls, who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police and for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl, my Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand," Urvashi wrote.

She added: "Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect women. A global symbol for women's revolutio... hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair in public, women are showing that they don't care about society's beauty standards and won't let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live.

"Once women come together and consider one woman's issue an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour."

Twenty two-year-old Mahsa Amini was brutally killed by the "morality police" of Iran for showing a bit of her hair, not adhering to the strict dress code laws. It sparked nationwide protests.

Related stories

Hijab Protest: Sacred Games Star Elnaaz Norouzi Strips, Goes Topless Against Moral Policing

Netizens Ask Urvashi Rautela To Leave Rishabh Pant Alone As She Wears Sindoor, Mangalsutra

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Actress Hijab Protest Hijab Iran Hijab Rule Mahsa Amini Urvashi Rautela Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC