Hema Malini Was Expecting Esha Deol While Filming 'Satte Pe Satta'

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini recalled shooting in Kashmir for the 1982 action-comedy film 'Satte Pe Satta' and said the most special thing about it was that she was expecting Esha Deol.



She said: "Everyone likes this movie. I enjoyed it a lot while shooting. I got to know that there are 7 brothers in the movie, and all the actors who were playing the role of these 7 brothers namely Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwaljit, and Sudhir, etc, all used to be very mischievous in the sets, and big brother was the bossy one. It was all very interesting. My first scene was when I entered he said "I only have one brother."



She added more about the entire shooting experience, saying: "But eventually, they came into the house one after another and created chaos in the house by throwing things, and I got shocked, considering that he lied to me and has seven brothers, not one. All these scenes were amazing. The most beautiful thing about 'Satte pe Satta' was that I was expecting Esha. "



Hema is coming with her daughter Esha Deol on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' where she enjoyed performances dedicated to her and talked about her movies and shared a few interesting stories and anecdotes.



Hema is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and she worked in a number of hit films such as 'Johnny Mera Naam', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Raja Jani', 'Dard', 'Kudrat', 'Andaz', 'Hum Dono', 'Prem Nagar', 'Jugnu', among others. She acted opposite many superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.



While talking about 'Satte Pe Satta', she shared about shooting at different locations in Kashmir and calls the place a 'paradise'. "This movie's shoot was in Kashmir, and at that time Srinagar was so beautiful as there was a farmhouse near the Oberoi hotel, and that's where we stayed. We also shot in Gulmarg and Pahalgam. I must say that Kashmir is 'Jannat' and the Kashmiri people are lovely."



Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, 'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

