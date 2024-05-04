Art & Entertainment

Hansika Motwani Wishes 'Forever Favourite' Trisha Krishnan On 41st Birthday: 'Keep Shining'

Actress Hansika Motwani, on Saturday, showered love on her "forever favourite" Trisha Krishnan as she celebrates her 41st birthday, saying "keep shining always."

Advertisement

Instagram
Trisha Krishnan, Hansika Motwani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Hansika Motwani, on Saturday, showered love on her "forever favourite" Trisha Krishnan as she celebrates her 41st birthday, saying "keep shining always."

Hansika, who was last seen in Tamil horror film 'Guardian', took to Instagram Stories and dropped a throwback picture with birthday girl Trisha. The photo, which seems to be from some event, shows the duo dressed in beautiful gowns.

Hansikas Story
Hansika's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The birthday note read: "Happy birthday to my forever favourite Trisha Krishnan. Keep shining as always."

Trisha last featured in Tamil action thriller 'Leo', starring Vijay in the titular role. She next has 'Vidaa Muyarchi', 'Ram', ' Thug Life' and 'Vishwambhara' in her kitty.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Hansika has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates