Hailey Shares Health Update On Bieber, Says Their Issues Bring Them Closer

Model Hailey Baldwin and pop singer Justin Bieber have been brought closer together by their health scares.



Still recovering from the effects of a mini-stroke in March, Baldwin made the claim days after her 28-year-old husband shared that he is suffering facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Baldwin told 'Good Morning America' when asked about how they have handled their health frights: "I think going through it very publicly, in front of a lot of people, it kind of forces you in a way to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand what you're going through. And I think it opened up a lot of really amazing and important conversations.



"And I think that the silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer, because you're going through it together, you're there for each other, you're supporting each other, and there's just something that really bonds you through, through these times." "That is, I think the silver lining of these crazy times," she said.



Baldwin added about her 'Yummy' singer husband's progress: "He's doing really well, he's getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better. And obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally okay. And I'm just grateful that he's fine." Explaining how she is feeling after undergoing surgery to close a hole in her heart, Baldwin said: "I feel a lot better after that situation, I feel good... and I'm just giving my body the time to heal and recover. "It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to be able to work out again and feel like normal if that makes sense, but I am doing well now," she added. "I'm not having to be on any medication anymore so I feel good."



Bieber announced his paralysis in a three-minute video on June 10 and said in an update for fans. The 'Baby' hitmaker's rare neurological syndrome, caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles, is said be experts to be temporary, with many sufferers recovering within weeks if there is no serious nerve damage.



[With inputs from IANS]