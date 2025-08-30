Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Note After Being Slammed For Sexualising School Girls In New Song

Guru Randhawa landed in controversy for his latest music video Azul
The video has faced criticism for its portrayal of a teacher–student relationship
Randhawa cheekily addressed the backlash with a cryptic note
Singer Guru Randhawa has faced severe backlash for his recent video song Azul. It sparked outrage on social media for its alleged sexualisation of schoolgirls. Amid the massive backlash, Randhawa has shared a cryptic post on social media. In his post, he showed how the song has been trending despite the criticism.
Guru Randhawa on facing backlash for Azul
Randhawa shared the post on his Instagram Stories on Friday and wrote- “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emoticons). When God is with you, you only move forward", and added a red heart emoji.
The screenshot showed the controversial song was trending with over 107,200 views in one hour and had over 27,000 searches on YouTube.
The song was written and composed by Guru with additional lyrics penned by Gurjit Gill.
About Azul controversy
The controversy ignited from the narrative, predatory undertones and visuals of the music video. Randhawa plays a photography teacher in it. The scene that has faced fury is of the actress Anshika Pandey, who is seen arriving in school uniform and performing a dance sequence for Randhawa's character and the latter admiring her moves. The scene has been slammed for the problematic portrayal of a teacher-student relationship as many found it inappropriate.
Have a look at some of the reactions here.
One person commented on Instagram, “This is the first thing that shocked me when I saw the music video. It’s 2025, and ppl still don’t understand the implications of such things floating around on social media. Literally, school kids are consuming this message that sexualizing school girls is okay!!"
"I was horrified watching the video song. How is something so unacceptable being normalised?", wrote another.