Guru Randhawa Shares Cryptic Note After Being Slammed For Sexualising School Girls In New Song

About Azul controversy

The controversy ignited from the narrative, predatory undertones and visuals of the music video. Randhawa plays a photography teacher in it. The scene that has faced fury is of the actress Anshika Pandey, who is seen arriving in school uniform and performing a dance sequence for Randhawa's character and the latter admiring her moves. The scene has been slammed for the problematic portrayal of a teacher-student relationship as many found it inappropriate.