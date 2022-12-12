Guneet Monga Marries Sunny Kapoor In Mumbai – View Pics

Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor took their wedding vows in a traditional Sikh wedding on the morning of December 12. The fairy tale love story took the next step to their happily ever after in front of the holy Guru Granth Sahib at the 4 Bungalows Gurdwara in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Guneet Monga is the founder and CEO of Sikhya entertainment, a Mumbai-based production house behind movies like ‘Pagglait’, ‘The Lunchbox’ and the Oscar-winning short Docu ‘Period End Of Sentence’. Sunny Kapoor, on the other hand, is a businessman who leads a Delhi-based apparel brand, Meenakshi Creations, which is known to have elevated the way traditional attire is consumed in the city.

Sunny Kapoor and Guneet Monga met on a dating app where the latter’s friends had made her profile which was quite opposite to her real-life persona. Guneet Monga, a die-hard romantic at heart always dreamt of a swoon-worthy love story and Sunny Kapoor unintentionally checked all her boxes and more.

Since the two are based out of two different cities, Guneet Monga was initially unsure of how they will manage but their joint efforts and love defeated all these concerns. The wedding festivities are spread across the two cities. The colleagues, well-wishers, friends and family of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor flew from around the globe to India for this big fat Punjabi wedding. Guneet Monga, who is a firm believer and follower of Guruji started her wedding festivities by sharing the first invite to the Bade Mandir in Delhi - the abode of Guruji.

The wedding rituals began with an Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on December 10 and concluded with an Anand Karaj in Mumbai. The couple will soon jet off to Delhi to celebrate with their extended family and friends in Delhi which is also Guneet Monga’s hometown.

On her big day, Guneet Monga looked stunning in a creation by designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, of ‘Padmaavat’ fame. Sunny Kapoor charmed everyone in an ensemble by Delhi-based fashion designer Sulakshana Jasra.