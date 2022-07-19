Gulshan Devaiah-Starrer Series 'Shiksha Mandal' Exposes 'Biggest' Education Scam

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in the upcoming web series 'Shiksha Mandal: Power Paise Ka ... Scam Shiksha Ka', along with Gauahar Khan and Pavan Malhotra in the other lead roles.



The series will have a hard-hitting narrative inspired by true events revolving around what is being billed as the biggest scam in the education system in India.



'Shiksha Mandal' will uncover the corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affects vulnerable students in the country. Gauahar Khan will be seen as a no-nonsense cop, Gulshan will enact the role of a simple, hardworking young man running a coaching centre with aspirations for his family, and Pavan Malhotra will play the villain behind a number of illegal activities.



Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player, said: "We are delighted to share the first look of our upcoming social thriller, 'Shiksha Mandal'. At MX, we strive to tell the most authentic stories of India and bring relatable, raw and real content to our audiences. And 'Shiksha Mandal' is another series that ticks against all these boxes."



The release date of the series will be unveiled soon by the makers.

[With Inputs From IANS]