2024 has been entirely about celebrity couples. While we had Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, we also saw the chemistry between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. However, if there is another celebrity romance that is brewing at a steady pace, it is Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. A recent report has revealed that the couple will make their relationship official at the Oscars.
According to a report published by Page Six, the latest buzz reveals that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are finally ready to take their relationship to the next level. The couple has been spotted in public, on dates, on holidays many times. But they never spoke about their relationship in the media. The report reveals that they are ready to make their relationship official by appearing at the Academy Awards together.
The report revealed that Hadid and Cooper are ready to “hard launch” their relationship. While it is not sure, if they would walk the Red Carpet together, it is sure that would be seen together inside the ceremony. Cooper often walks the red carpets with his mother, Gloria Campano. It is believed that the actor will continue this tradition at the Oscars.
Quoting a source, Page Six wrote, “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other. I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.”
According to the report, Hadid and Cooper are serious and have discussed their next steps as a couple. The source added, “They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward.”
The Oscars are set to take place on March 11. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.