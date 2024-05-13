Art & Entertainment

Geetanjali Kulkarni Says 'Lampan' Allowed Her To Revisit Her Own Childhood

Geetanjali Kulkarni
Geetanjali Kulkarni Photo: Instagram
Geetanjali, who has been part of projects like 'Taj Mahal 1989', 'Photograph', and 'Ragini MMS 2' finds herself drawn to the heartwarming tale of 'Lampan', a character deeply entrenched in the cultural fabric of Maharashtra.

'Lampan', a character immortalised in Prakash Narayan Sant's iconic literary creation 'Vanwas,' holds a special place in Geetanjali's heart, harkening back to her own childhood memories of encountering the beloved tale.

Talking about the same, Geetanjali said: "The story of ‘Lampan’ is one that will evoke nostalgic memories of childhood and days gone by. Despite playing a grandmother in the series, the story evoked strong emotions in me, allowing me to revisit my own childhood repeatedly."

"It serves as a perfect time capsule, transporting every viewer back to their formative years, giving them the chance to relive that period once again," she added.

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, 'Lampan' promises to be a journey of profound resonance and poignant reflection.

Produced by Shrirang Godbole, Hrishikesh Deshpande, and Amit Patwardhan, the series invites audiences to immerse themselves in the innocent adventures of Lampan, a young boy navigating the labyrinth of childhood in a simpler era, as he embarks on a quest for identity and belonging.

It will be streaming on Sony LIV from May 16.

