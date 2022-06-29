Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' To Release On September 15

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', starring Silambarasan TR and Siddhi Idnani in the lead, will hit screens on September 15 this year.

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 2:02 pm

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', starring Silambarasan TR and Siddhi Idnani in the lead, will hit screens on September 15 this year.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon took to Twitter to make the announcement. He posted the link to the release announcement teaser and said, "'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' - We have a date with all of you. VTK on September 15th in theatres! Produced by Vels Film International Ishari K Ganesh.

Shooting for the film was wrapped up in Mumbai in April, after which post-production work began.

The action-thriller movie traverses through the life of a young man from a village in Tamil Nadu, whose life takes a turn after moving to Mumbai. The film has been majorly shot in Tiruchendur, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Siddhi Idnani plays Silambarasan TR's love interest in this film which will also feature Neeraj Madhav of 'The Family Man' fame and Radhika Sarathkumar, among others.

The film has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Anthony.

[With Inputs From IANS]

