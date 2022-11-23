Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
From Kajol & Revathy To Parents of Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot - Spicy Weekend Ahead For 'Bigg Boss 16'

While Kajol and Revathy will be talking about their movie with Salman Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Tina Datta's families will be visiting the show.

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 7:12 pm

Bollywood actress Kajol and actress-director Revathy are coming for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 16' to promote their upcoming film 'Salaam Venky'. While they will be talking about their movie with the host Salman Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Tina Datta's families will also be visiting the show.

In the recent episode, Sumbul Touqeer was called into the confession room and she spoke to her father which didn't go well with Tina and Shalin's parents. During the conversation, Sumbul's father asked her to be away from Tina and Shalin and he told her to "show them their worth."

After his comment, Shalin's father expressed his view that he did not like the way Sumbul's father spoke about Shalin. Moreover, Tina's mother also shared a video on social media saying that the way Sumbul's father reacted on national television was not justified, and as she is not getting an opportunity to speak on the show, she is sharing her views on social media platforms.

"I am here to talk to you as I did not get a chance that others got on the show. My daughter was humiliated on national television. Sumbul's father told her to kick her face. What kind of message is this? Who gave him permission to humiliate and abuse my daughter on national television? Who are you to abuse my daughter? If your daughter is not playing the game right, does that mean you will abuse my daughter? Is this the duty of the parents? I want you all to think how a mother must be feeling whose daughter was abused and humiliated," she said.

So, as the parents of Tina, Sumbul, and Shalin are coming for the weekend episode, all these issues are going to be raised and discussed among the contestants, families, and friends. It will be interesting to see how the host is going to react to all this.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

