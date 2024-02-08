Franco Vaz died earlier today after falling unconscious at his residence. He was one of the most popular musicians to have come up in Indian film music. Not only was he a great drummer but also a rhythm wizard. With a career spanning over 5 decades, he worked with some of the topmost musicians of the country. Not only that, he was seen in front of the screen as well in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Andhadhun’. Franco Vaz was just 69.
For the unversed, Franco Vaz started his career with ‘Kasme Vaade’ in 1978. He was really close to RD Burman and was his main drummers since then. Not only this, he was also known for his work in films like ‘Rocky’, ‘Papa Kehte Hai’, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and many others. Many of his co-workers and colleagued used to refer to him as a jovial person who kept to his own.
Franco Vaz was quite popular in the music industry. The way he played drums got him an attention that not many drummers before him had achieved in India. The swag with which he took the stage and took on the music was beyond par. He was one of the very few drummers who had played with multiple music composers, all of whom always appreciated his work and his dedication towards music.
He had also tried his luck in front of the screen, and it too turned out to be a blockbuster hit. For people who’re wondering which character he played in ‘Andhadhun’, let me clarify, he was portraying the character of the Club Owner. It was at this club only that Ayushmann Khurrana used to play and Radhika Apte used to constantly visit.
We offer our sincerest regards to Franco Vaz’s family members. May he rest in peace.