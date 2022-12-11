Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

For Emma Thompson, 'Love Actually' Revives Memories Of Trailer With Stinking Loo

Home Art & Entertainment

For Emma Thompson, 'Love Actually' Revives Memories Of Trailer With Stinking Loo

'Saving Mr Banks' star Emma Thompson has an unpopular opinion about one of many people's favourite Christmas movies.

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Encyclopedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 1:48 pm

'Saving Mr Banks' star Emma Thompson has an unpopular opinion about one of many people's favourite Christmas movies.

Nearly 20 years after starring in the beloved holiday classic, the 63-year-old Academy Award winner admitted this week on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that she doesn't watch 'Love Actually' every year, reports People magazine.

"No, it was 20 years ago," Thompson told 48-year-old Fallonof the 2003 ensemble comedy. When asked if it's fun to look back and reminisce on making the movie, she said "not really," adding: "No, you just say, 'I don't know if I was very well-paid for that. That was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank' ... it's just the things you remember."

In 'Love Actually', Thompson plays Karen, a stay-at-home mother who discovers her husband Harry (Alan Rickman) is cheating on her.

Thompson confirmed she's received countless Joni Mitchell CDs from fans over the years, in reference to her character's most devastating scene in the movie. "I have a separate house for those," she joked.

The star-studded holiday ensemble also featured Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rodrigo Santoro, Bill Nighy and Billy Bob Thornton.

Thompson and her co-stars previously reflected on the movie with Diane Sawyer for the ABC News special 'The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later', which aired last month ahead of the movie's 20th anniversary.

Related stories

Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson Designed Their Own Sex Scenes For 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Emma Thompson
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs