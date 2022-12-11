For Emma Thompson, 'Love Actually' Revives Memories Of Trailer With Stinking Loo

'Saving Mr Banks' star Emma Thompson has an unpopular opinion about one of many people's favourite Christmas movies.

Nearly 20 years after starring in the beloved holiday classic, the 63-year-old Academy Award winner admitted this week on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that she doesn't watch 'Love Actually' every year, reports People magazine.

"No, it was 20 years ago," Thompson told 48-year-old Fallonof the 2003 ensemble comedy. When asked if it's fun to look back and reminisce on making the movie, she said "not really," adding: "No, you just say, 'I don't know if I was very well-paid for that. That was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank' ... it's just the things you remember."

In 'Love Actually', Thompson plays Karen, a stay-at-home mother who discovers her husband Harry (Alan Rickman) is cheating on her.

Thompson confirmed she's received countless Joni Mitchell CDs from fans over the years, in reference to her character's most devastating scene in the movie. "I have a separate house for those," she joked.

The star-studded holiday ensemble also featured Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rodrigo Santoro, Bill Nighy and Billy Bob Thornton.

Thompson and her co-stars previously reflected on the movie with Diane Sawyer for the ABC News special 'The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later', which aired last month ahead of the movie's 20th anniversary.