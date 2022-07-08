Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Fatima Sana Shaikh Starts Prepping For 'Sam Bahadur', Shares Picture With Meghna Gulzar

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen next in the film 'Sam Bahadur' essaying the role of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Actor Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the film.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:20 pm

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who received a lot of positive responses for her work in the anthology 'Modern Love Mumbai', is set to focus on her upcoming movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw 'Sam Bahadur' where she will essay the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Friday saw the actress give a glimpse of her prep sessions for the film with director Meghna Gulzar on her social media. In her caption, she wrote, "Sinking my teeth in #SamBahadur @meghnagulzar"

Shaikh had earlier said that she is watching the former Prime Minister's interviews and reading a lot of material on her. She also said that though all this won't be shown on screen but it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed history.

Shaikh has previously garnered a lot of attention and praise for her realistic portrayal of Indian wrestler Gita Phogat in the hit movie 'Dangal'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is presently working in Taapsee Pannu's production 'Dhak Dhak' along with Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak and Sanjana Sanghi.

[With Inputs From IANS]

