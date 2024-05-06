'Fast XI': Director Louis Leterrier Confirms Release Date Delay For Last Movie In The 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

For all those who were highly awaiting the final chapter in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise will have to wait a little longer, as the film’s director, Louis Leterrier, has confirmed that the film is facing delays.
Although a specific filming start date was never confirmed, Universal had initially scheduled the movie for release in April 2025. However, the director has now confirmed that the forthcoming movie will not meet its original April 4, 2025 release date.
During a recent panel at CCXP MX, moderated by Steve Weintraub from Collider, Leterrier shared updates on the production timeline for ‘Fast XI.’ He said, “It’s happening. It’s happening very, very soon. I’m able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I’m finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th.”
Advertisement
When asked whether his mention of starting on the much-awaited project referred to the start of pre-production or actual filming, Leterrier clarified that filming is indeed expected to begin early the following year. He also disclosed the intended release window for the movie, saying, “It’s filming early next year, and it’s coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out.”
The same date in 2026 falls on a Thursday, making it a likely choice for the premiere of a film, especially within a franchise celebrating its 25-year legacy.
Advertisement
In addition to this, Leterrier shared some exciting details about the setting of the movie. He disclosed that the movie will come full circle and be more low-key. This decision serves as both a nod to the franchise’s origins and a means to tie up the saga where it all started. He stated, “It’s exactly that. That’s what we want to do. We want to bring it back home, and still have a great big journey to tell.”
While Universal has not officially confirmed the release date for the Vin Diesel-starrer, a June 2026 release appears probable.