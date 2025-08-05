Farhan Akhtar On Raanjhanaa's AI-Altered Climax Row: I Will Always Stand With The Creator Of The Film

On the Raanjhanaa AI row, Farhan Akhtar said he will always support and stand with the creator of the film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Farhan Akhtar on Raanjhanaa AI row
Farhan Akhtar backs Raanjhanaa director in AI row Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Farhan Akhtar said he supports the director of Raanjhanaa in AI row

  • Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani agreed with Farhan

  • Raanjhanaa was re-released in cinemas on August 1 with an AI-altered ending

The recently re-released AI-altered version of Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa, with a "happy ending", sparked a controversy. Rai, in several interviews and also in a lengthy Instagram post, slammed the production banner Eros International for re-releasing the film without his consent, opposing the usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to alter the ending. Even Dhanush called out the production house in a statement on X. Now, during the launch of the teaser of his upcoming film, 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar shared his opinion on the row.

Farhan Akhtar on Raanjhanaa AI row

Farhan said, "I will always stand with the creator of the film, and if the creator of the film was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. So that's where my loyalty lies."

Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, who was also present at the event, agreed with Farhan and added, "AI is a tool we must learn to use effectively and responsibly. Just like we moved from researching in libraries to using Google, AI is the next step - but it must never replace consent. I've read about what happened with Raanjhanaa, and honestly, it's not okay. If the filmmaker, the actor, or anyone involved hasn't given their permission, it shouldn't be done."

Dhanush slams Raanjhanaa's AI-generated ending - Instagram
Dhanush 'Completely Disturbed' By AI-Altered Climax Of Raanjhanaa: It Has Stripped The Film Of Its Very Soul

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The AI-modified version of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer was re-released in the Tamil version, titled Ambikapathy, on August 1. In the original film, Dhanush's character, Kundan dies, but he is brought back to life in the new version by using AI.

Coming back to 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar plays the titular character of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, of 13 Kumaon Regiment, who led 120 Indian soldiers to fight against the Chinese in the Battle of Rezang La, on November 18, 1962.

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, 120 Bahadur will release in theatres on November 21, 2025. It also stars Raashii Khanna and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

120 Bahadur teaser out - YouTube/Excel Movies
120 Bahadur Teaser: Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati Brings Battle Of Rezang La To Life

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance