Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, who was also present at the event, agreed with Farhan and added, "AI is a tool we must learn to use effectively and responsibly. Just like we moved from researching in libraries to using Google, AI is the next step - but it must never replace consent. I've read about what happened with Raanjhanaa, and honestly, it's not okay. If the filmmaker, the actor, or anyone involved hasn't given their permission, it shouldn't be done."