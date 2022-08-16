Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Ezra Miller Seeks Treatment For 'Complex Mental Health Issues'

Actor Ezra Miller is finally acknowledging their mental health problems after displaying erratic behaviour.

Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 12:15 pm

The actor has announced that they're seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" following multiple arrests, reports aceshowbiz.com.

'The Flash' star broke their silence on their troubling behaviour in a statement provided to 'Variety' by a representative.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller begins.

There's no word on where or how long Miller will be seeking treatment.

The 29-year-old further expresses remorse for their actions: "I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested back in March for disorderly conduct following an alleged physical altercation with patrons after having hurled obscenities at clients at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

In the following month, the 'Justice League' star was again taken into custody in Hawaii for second-degree assault by Leilani Estates Subdivision police authorities in Pahoa for reportedly throwing a chair, which hit a 26-year-old woman and left a half-inch cut on her forehead, after being told to leave during a private get-together.

Earlier this month, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Miller is also accused by parents of 18-year-old activist of grooming and manipulating the teen.

