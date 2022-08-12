Ezra Miller Should Seek Professional Help, Hopes Warner Bros.

Film production company Warner Bros. has apparently realised that the problem with actor Ezra Miller's erratic behaviour is more serious than it initially seemed.



The studio has reportedly weighed options for 'The Flash' amid the actor's mounting legal issues, reports aceshowbiz.com.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, WB has come up with three different scenarios.



First, the studio hopes that Miller will seek professional help after returning home to their farm in Vermont after being away.



If that happens, the actor could give an interview at some point explaining their erratic behaviour over the past few years and is expected to do limited press for 'The Flash', while the movie would open in cinemas as planned.



The second option is, if Miller doesn't reach out for help, their role would be reduced prominently in terms of marketing and publicity.



While the movie would be released, the 29-year-old will likely not return as The Flash in any future movies as the role would be recast in future projects.



The third and worst scenario is if Miller deteriorates further, Warners. will likely scrap the $200 million movie altogether. The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star reportedly plays multiple characters and is in almost every scene, so it wouldn't be possible to keep the movie and reshoot with a different actor.



Miller was recently seen at their mother's home in Vermont.



In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the actor looked relaxed while lounging on the porch of the Stamford farm home with their mom Marta and another woman. They appeared to be unfazed by the controversies surrounding them and their erratic behaviour, flashing a smile to the camera.



Prior to that, Miller was accused of hiding the whereabouts of a 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were staying at their farmhouse. Police visited the actor's house over the weekend to serve the mother an emergency car order that demanded the children's removal from her care and the home over fear of their safety. However, Ezra claimed the family hasn't lived there in months, which contradicts information received by the authorities.



Miller was also arrested back in March for disorderly conduct following an alleged physical altercation with patrons after having hurled obscenities at clients at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.



Earlier this week, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont. The New Jersey native was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a private property in May and is due to be arraigned on September 26.