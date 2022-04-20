‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested Again

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested for the second time in Hawaii. This comes only weeks after he had been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke club.

According to Variety, Miller was arrested following a police response to an assault report at a private property in Pahoa.

The incident involving Miller was recounted by the Hawaii Police Department, in which the actor allegedly grew enraged after being asked to leave and hurled a chair, striking a 26-year-old lady in the forehead, resulting in a half-inch gash. Miller was arrested around 1:30 AM local time for the incident and freed around 4 AM. However, the charges levied on him are still being investigated as per the reports.

Miller, who most recently was seen in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’, was arrested a few days before in Hawaii on March 28. At that time, the accusations were of harassment and disorderly behaviour. Miller allegedly screamed obscenities at fellow bargoers singing karaoke, snatched a microphone from a lady singing, and lunged at a man who was playing darts.

After the first incident, there had been reports that suggested that Miller's future in the DCEU was in jeopardy. It was said that Warner Bros executives allegedly held meetings in order to discuss the incident and whether or not Miller should continue to be the face of ‘The Flash’.

‘The Flash’, Miller's standalone DC film, will release on June 23, 2023. The film's production was completed in October last year, but due to post-production taking time, the film’s release has been pushed to next year.