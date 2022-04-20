Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested Again

Actor Ezra Miller, who is popular for playing ‘The Flash’ in the DC Universe, has been arrested in Hawaii. This comes just weeks after he was detained for disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar recently.

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested Again
Ezra Miller Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 3:09 pm

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested for the second time in Hawaii. This comes only weeks after he had been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke club.

According to Variety, Miller was arrested following a police response to an assault report at a private property in Pahoa.

The incident involving Miller was recounted by the Hawaii Police Department, in which the actor allegedly grew enraged after being asked to leave and hurled a chair, striking a 26-year-old lady in the forehead, resulting in a half-inch gash. Miller was arrested around 1:30 AM local time for the incident and freed around 4 AM. However, the charges levied on him are still being investigated as per the reports.

Related stories

'The Flash' Actor Ezra Miller Arrested At A Bar

Big Leak: Main Villain From Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Revealed

Former 'Superman' Dean Cain Slams DC Comics For Making The Character Bisexual: 'They're Bandwagoning'

Miller, who most recently was seen in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’, was arrested a few days before in Hawaii on March 28. At that time, the accusations were of harassment and disorderly behaviour. Miller allegedly screamed obscenities at fellow bargoers singing karaoke, snatched a microphone from a lady singing, and lunged at a man who was playing darts.

After the first incident, there had been reports that suggested that Miller's future in the DCEU was in jeopardy. It was said that Warner Bros executives allegedly held meetings in order to discuss the incident and whether or not Miller should continue to be the face of ‘The Flash’.

‘The Flash’, Miller's standalone DC film, will release on June 23, 2023. The film's production was completed in October last year, but due to post-production taking time, the film’s release has been pushed to next year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Flash Ezra Miller Sharad Rearrested Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Announcement DC Extended Universe DC Comics Hawaii USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Celebrate The Legacy Of MS Dhoni With This Beer

Celebrate The Legacy Of MS Dhoni With This Beer

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?