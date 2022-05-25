Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Leslie Jones To Play Plastic In Warner Bros' Adult Animated Comedy Series

Actress Leslie Jones will voice the lead character in an upcoming adult animated comedy series. She will be playing the character of Plastic. The show is being developed by Warner Bros. Animation.

Leslie Jones To Play Plastic In Warner Bros' Adult Animated Comedy Series
Leslie Jones Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 1:11 pm

Actress Leslie Jones is set to lead the voice cast of adult animated comedy series being developed by Warner Bros. Animation.

According to Variety, Jones will executive produce the series apart from voicing the lead character of Plastic.

Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Instagram

Plot details for the untitled show are currently under wraps. No writer or director is attached to the project as of now.

Jones is best known for her work on TV shows ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Our Flag Means Death’, and ‘Workaholics’. She has also starred in movies ‘Coming 2 America’ and ‘Ghostbusters’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Related stories

Here Is How The Hollywood Sign Became The Face Of American Cinema

Cameron Diaz Reveals Facing 'Heavy Misogyny' In Hollywood

How Hollywood Celebs Have Mastered The Art Of Public Statues

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Series Adult Comedy Warner Bros Leslie Jones Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Re-imagining Brahmaputra: Art Collectives In Assam Give A Voice To Community Narratives Of The River

Re-imagining Brahmaputra: Art Collectives In Assam Give A Voice To Community Narratives Of The River

Cannes 2022: Woman Strips On Red Carpet To Go Nude And Protest Against Russia-Ukraine War

Cannes 2022: Woman Strips On Red Carpet To Go Nude And Protest Against Russia-Ukraine War