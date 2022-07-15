Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Eva Mendes Planning A 'Boring' Summer

Actress Eva Mendes had a busy time in London with her daughters and partner Ryan Gosling earlier this year. Now she is planning to "bring the boredom back" this summer.

Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 4:25 pm

Actress Eva Mendes has made sure she and her daughters Esmeralda and Amada had a packed agenda when they explored London earlier this year while her partner and Hollywood star Ryan Gosling was working, but now she wants to calm things down and give the girls space to explore their own imagination.

Mendes said, "When we were in London, we went from musical to musical taking advantage of being back in the theatre, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle. I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did."

"And now I feel like it's time to bring boredom back. I'm bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well. I really feel like when we're bored, not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television, that's when ideas come in. Sometimes it's fun, sometimes it's dangerous, and sometimes it's enlightening. I really want it to be the summer of boredom," she said.

The 'Hitch' star believes she and her 41-year-old partner are key to their daughters' developing self-confidence, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said, "I think everything starts in the home. So hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work by just loving them, completely loving them, and doing most of that work for them so that they grow up feeling like they're enough. That's the one thing that's really important to me. Because once they feel like they're enough, no matter what they do, no matter what they end up doing, that will feed into every area of your life. Especially into how attractive you feel, or any of that stuff."

Mendes previously explained how she hopes the home life she shares with the 'Drive' actor sets a good example to their daughters about ignoring gender stereotypes.

She said recently, "I'm not an amazing cook -- I leave that to Ryan. Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well. It's a team effort every day, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren't specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony."

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Eva Mendes Summer Boredom Ryan Gosling Daughters Actress London
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies